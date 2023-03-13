Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 10.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visteon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,081,000 after buying an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Visteon by 110.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.21.

Visteon Stock Down 3.1 %

About Visteon

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $160.15 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.