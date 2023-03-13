Putnam Investments LLC Trims Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 113.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,821,000 after acquiring an additional 65,571 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

