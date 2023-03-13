Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 7,112 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Vertex Energy by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 230.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 334,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 232,997 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 190.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 433,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

