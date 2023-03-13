Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 8,794 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after buying an additional 371,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 267,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.96 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.