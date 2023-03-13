Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

