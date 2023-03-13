Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN opened at $87.56 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

