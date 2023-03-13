Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOK Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.



