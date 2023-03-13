Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.