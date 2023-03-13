Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,437 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YOU stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $52,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,790,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,790,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,654,852 shares of company stock worth $106,162,338. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

