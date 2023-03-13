Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $133.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.