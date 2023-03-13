Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 151,432 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 303.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,432 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.