Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 314,834 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,834 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 764.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

VLDR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Velodyne Lidar

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.05.

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, driver assistance, delivery solutions, robotics, navigation and mapping. Its sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of various industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.