Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $58,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.