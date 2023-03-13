Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $84.54.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

