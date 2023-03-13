Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 7,434 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.50 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

