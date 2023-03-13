Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

