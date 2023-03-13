Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $343,000 Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 173,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $650.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

