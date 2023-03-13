Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $387,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $212.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.