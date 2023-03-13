Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $404,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,468 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $224.75 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.