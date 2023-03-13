Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $408,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 4.5 %

PB opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.49 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

