Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $416,000 Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yellow were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Yellow by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Yellow Price Performance

YELL opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.83.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

