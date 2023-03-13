Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

