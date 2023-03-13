Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,394 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yext were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

