Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $307,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

