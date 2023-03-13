Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $308,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,486,000 after purchasing an additional 574,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $54.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

