Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $323,000 in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 10.2% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.29%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

