Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $349,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.