Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $372,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.
Bumble Price Performance
Shares of BMBL opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Bumble Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
