Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $372,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

