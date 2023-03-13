Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $404,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.6 %

BLDR opened at $81.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

