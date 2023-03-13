Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $408,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.55%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

