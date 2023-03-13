Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LSB Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $11.84 on Monday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.60.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

