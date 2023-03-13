Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $302,000 Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 799.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 213,039 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,054,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 52,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 5.5 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

