Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $386,000 Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,216,000 after acquiring an additional 117,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Busey by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 7.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First Busey Stock Down 0.5 %

First Busey Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other news, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,652.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and have sold 35,299 shares worth $873,333. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Busey Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.