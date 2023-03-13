Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $387,000 Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 91,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 99,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 1,018,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.1 %

EB opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eventbrite

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

