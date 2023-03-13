Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $416,000 Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,702.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,702.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 19,176 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $543,256.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $165,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,299 shares of company stock worth $764,404 and have sold 92,855 shares worth $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

ONEW opened at $26.09 on Monday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

