Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare Dividend Announcement

CMRE opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

