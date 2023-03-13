Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,958,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 50,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.32. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

