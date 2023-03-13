Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

