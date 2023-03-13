Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $400.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

