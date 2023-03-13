Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TPI Composites by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

TPIC stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

