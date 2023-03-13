Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.05 on Monday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Further Reading

