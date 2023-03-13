Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 11,003 Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 50.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 145.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPH opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRPH. StockNews.com raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

