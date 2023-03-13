Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 55.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

