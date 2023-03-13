Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,065 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

