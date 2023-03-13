Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,490 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ROCK opened at $49.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

