Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,683 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

