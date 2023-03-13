Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,605 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $190.28 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

