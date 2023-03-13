Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $305,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in New Relic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Relic by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $71.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.