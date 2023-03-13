Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $319,000 Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bank First by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In related news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank First Price Performance

BFC opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $671.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). Bank First had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

