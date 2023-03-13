Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $324,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.3 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 37,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $560,973.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,072 shares in the company, valued at $65,604,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,377,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 37,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $560,973.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,072 shares in the company, valued at $65,604,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 470,627 shares of company stock worth $6,639,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

