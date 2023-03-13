Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $324,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08.
Credo Technology Group Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.